Smart, Cignal offer livestream access to FIBA World Cup 2023

FIBA global partner Smart Communications will offer free access to every FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 game on the Smart LiveStream App from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10.

Downloadable on the App Store and Google Play Store with no monthly subscription required, the Smart LiveStream App will enable Smart subscribers to enjoy a full homecourt advantage to watch all the excitement and drama of this prestigious spectacle anytime and anywhere.

To watch all 92 games, Smart subscribers simply have to connect to a Smart mobile data, TNT or PLDT WiFi while using the Smart LiveStream App.

The Smart LiveStream App is best enjoyed with Gilas Power 399, which comes with 48 GB for all sites and apps, and up to 30 GB access to FIBA Basketball World Cup games on the app.

“Now is the best time for Filipino basketball fans to be a Smart subscriber,” said Alfredo S. Panlilio, PLDT and Smart president and CEO and head of the FIBA local organizing committee.

“With Smart, we are empowering our basketball-loving nation to make the most of our country’s historic hosting of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. Enjoy virtual front-row seats, as if you are there, to the world’s biggest stage in basketball by downloading the Smart Livestream app,” he added.

Watch the games via Pilipinas Live

Pilipinas Live, Cignal TV’s newest OTT streaming platform, also will broadcast all 92 games, from the opening live at the Philippine Arena, then at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, the Okinawa Arena in Japan, the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta, and up to the gold medal game at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Gilas Pilipinas, led by former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson is expected to elevate his teammates’ level, and deliver a performance to remember.

Meanwhile, the Philippines will be front and center of the action – showcasing its grit as it hosts the world basketball championship for the first time in more than four decades.

Aside from Clarkson, some of the world’s biggest basketball stars are also coming out with the United States leaning on Jalen Brunson and Brandon Ingram as the Americans aim to reclaim their position as the best in the world.

Pilipinas Live provides a comprehensive viewing experience, featuring Multi-Cam Viewing for basketball enthusiasts to witness every action from various angles, and Fan Stream Viewing that provides a distinctive perspective on the game’s action.

Extended game coverage, from the pre- and post-game are also featured on the app.

Subscribers can also join in the fun with its interactive features like in-game voting, polls, and quizzes during the game.

“Cignal has always been at the forefront of providing the best content for the Filipino sports fan. We recognize that our customers’ viewing habits have evolved: Filipinos are now more mobile, often watching on their devices while on the go,” said Gerard Milan, first vice president and chief revenue officer of Cignal TV.

“As a response, Pilipinas Live was developed to meet the increasing demand for live and on-demand sports content, while also providing an interactive viewing experience for sports enthusiasts.”

Catch all the action by subscribing for P99 per month. This special introductory offer is available until September 15.