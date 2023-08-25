Tagbilaran initiates hi-tech pet tagging via microchips

The city government of Tagbilaran is confident that its pet identification program will become a model for local government units (LGUs) across the country.

Recently, the city government initiated a digitalization program by embedding microchips in pets.

Tagbilaran City Mayor Jane Yap said the pet program started in June and has gained support from residents.

The city government has partnered with private company Petdentity which is providing the microchip system for pets. The city government is providing the services for free to residents.

“This is part of our priority programs in the city. We hope to minimize cases of rabies and road accidents caused as pet owners could be easily identified through a database, immediately resolve cases of missing pets and regular updating of pets medical records online,” Yap said.

The microchip is implanted in cats and dogs through an injection to prevent it from getting damaged. It could be removed using minor surgical operations.

According to the records of the Office of the Provincial Veterinarian in Bohol 14 dog samples were involved in the biting incidents which were also tested for rabies early this year.

Pet information is then stored online, and pet owners can easily access the information via a mobile app.

The local government said it is adopting a digital database of its pets as an alternative to hard copies of the pet’s important documents and information

“This is our priority program for responsible pet ownership,” Yap said.

Pet microchipping costs between P800 and P1,000, but the city government is providing the service for free. The microchip can be read by a portable scanner that can detect the pet’s registration number and other relevant data, sparing the owners the discomfort of having to dig in the house documents.