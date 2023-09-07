PH receives first-ever eVisa users from China

The first-ever users of the Philippine eVisa from China arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 on Saturday, Sept. 2.

The Philippines held the soft launch of the eVisa Application System last Aug 24.

The eVisa Application System is a collaboration between the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

Initially deployed at the Philippine Consular Office in Shanghai, China, the system has started to revolutionize the visa application process for Chinese nationals seeking entry to the Philippines.

In 2019, the Philippines welcomed 1.73 million Chinese tourists who contributed a substantial $2.33 billion to the economy. However, the pandemic’s restrictive measures led to a sharp decline in arrivals.

Now, the focus is on reinvigorating tourism, targeting a minimum of 500,000 visitors this year, and ambitiously aiming for 2 million by 2024.

To realize this vision, the DICT said it aims to extend eVisa implementation in additional consular offices, ensuring a seamless travel experience for international visitors.