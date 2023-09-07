Thursday, September 7, 2023
type here...
Bulletin

MPT Mobility enhances offerings with acquisition of AACI

By Newsbytes.PH
Seated from left to right: Rod Franco, MPT Mobility director; Rogelio Singson – MPTC president; Silvain Villeroy de Galhau, AXA Partners Holding SA CFO; and Ronald Carrillo, AACI CEO. Standing from left to right: Mayen Ligot, MPT Mobility AVP for Human Resources; Donald Saurombe, MPT Mobility AVP for Business Development; Lendl Tan Monterola, AACI HR Manager; Marissa Estacio, AACI Motor Business Unit Head; Annie Dela Cruz, AACI Customer Relations and Sales Officer; Mona Sanson, MPT Mobility VP for Finance, and Mark de Leon, MPT Mobility VP for Smart Mobility Solutions.

MPT Mobility Corp., the technology arm of the Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) announced the acquisition of Assist and Assistance Concept Inc. (AACI), a company wholly owned by AXA Partners Holding SA.

This move reinforces MPT Mobility Corporation’s commitment to improving the mobility landscape in the country by providing comprehensive technology-based solutions that address transport and mobility challenges and enhance the travel experience of motorists and commuters, the company said.

AACI is a provider of subscription-based roadside assistance and has been operating in the Philippines since 2011.

In addition to its flagship roadside assistance solutions, AACI also offers Travel and Medical Assistance and other essential offerings, catering to the diverse needs of its esteemed clientele.

“We look forward to coming under the management and guidance of MPT Mobility. With the combination of our expertise and the MPT Mobility capabilities, our clients will benefit from a holistic mobility ecosystem,” Ronald Carrillo, AACI CEO, said.  

For his part, Rodrigo Franco, MPT Mobility’s director, emphasized the mutual benefits of the deal, stating: “The acquisition of AACI is a win-win for the parties involved and their respective teams. It enables the provision of service to a broader market, including B2C clients; while bringing MPT Mobility a step closer to its goals of providing an expanded mobility ecosystem centered on improving customer experience.”

The acquisition also enhances AACI’s market position as a leading player in the roadside assistance market while empowering MPT Mobility Corporation to augment its mobility solutions for key urban centers across the country. AACI will operate under MPT Mobility’s Smart Mobility Solutions Division headed by Mark de Leon.

Previous article
PH receives first-ever eVisa users from China
Next article
Zoho holds tech confab in PH, sees growth for local businesses

Subscribe

- Advertisement -spot_img

RELEVANT STORIES

LATEST

© Newsbytes.PH. All rights reserved.