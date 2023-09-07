MPT Mobility enhances offerings with acquisition of AACI

MPT Mobility Corp., the technology arm of the Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) announced the acquisition of Assist and Assistance Concept Inc. (AACI), a company wholly owned by AXA Partners Holding SA.



This move reinforces MPT Mobility Corporation’s commitment to improving the mobility landscape in the country by providing comprehensive technology-based solutions that address transport and mobility challenges and enhance the travel experience of motorists and commuters, the company said.

AACI is a provider of subscription-based roadside assistance and has been operating in the Philippines since 2011.



In addition to its flagship roadside assistance solutions, AACI also offers Travel and Medical Assistance and other essential offerings, catering to the diverse needs of its esteemed clientele.

“We look forward to coming under the management and guidance of MPT Mobility. With the combination of our expertise and the MPT Mobility capabilities, our clients will benefit from a holistic mobility ecosystem,” Ronald Carrillo, AACI CEO, said.

For his part, Rodrigo Franco, MPT Mobility’s director, emphasized the mutual benefits of the deal, stating: “The acquisition of AACI is a win-win for the parties involved and their respective teams. It enables the provision of service to a broader market, including B2C clients; while bringing MPT Mobility a step closer to its goals of providing an expanded mobility ecosystem centered on improving customer experience.”

The acquisition also enhances AACI’s market position as a leading player in the roadside assistance market while empowering MPT Mobility Corporation to augment its mobility solutions for key urban centers across the country. AACI will operate under MPT Mobility’s Smart Mobility Solutions Division headed by Mark de Leon.