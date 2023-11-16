At its flagship conference, Alibaba Cloud showcases AI initiatives

Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, showcased an array of industry-specific AI models at its annual flagship tech event Apsara Conference.

The advancements are built upon Tongyi Qianwen, the company’s proprietary foundation model, and are designed to streamline business operations and enhance user experiences.

Additionally, the cloud pioneer unveiled a multitude of AI innovations, including a digital avatar creation tool and AI text-to-image tools. These advancements aim to simplify the process of digital content creation for businesses across sectors.

Users can turn sketches into colored images with Tongyi Wanxiang

Here’s an overview of the AI innovations presented by Alibaba Cloud during the Apsara Conference: