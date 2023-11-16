PH first to launch Jobstreet’s new AI-powered platform

Online jobs site Jobstreet has launched a completely new platform now uses its parent company SEEK’s artificial intelligence (AI) technology to offer better job matches.

SEEK is a publicly listed company in Australia with a portfolio of online employment marketplaces operating across Asia Pacific and Latin America.

The transformation of the Jobstreet platform stems from SEEK’s A$180-million investment across the last three years to unify its three online employment marketplaces in Asia Pacific, namely SEEK (in Australia and New Zealand), Jobstreet (in the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore), and JobsDB (in Hong Kong and Thailand).

The Philippines is the launch market for SEEK’s multimillion dollar unification program, which will conclude in early 2024. At the program’s completion, Filipino talent and employers can have access to more job opportunities and a larger talent pool respectively across SEEK’s entire Asia Pacific region.

“Over the last 20 years, Jobstreet has been helping millions of people in the Philippines improve their working lives, guided by our vision of ‘a job for every Filipino’. In recent years, we’re seeing an increasing disconnect between the availability of jobs and talent due to the rise in skills mismatch and the ever-evolving job market,” said Dannah Majarocon, managing director of Jobstreet by SEEK (Philippines).

“As the country’s leading online employment marketplace, we are constantly improving our platform to meet the needs of our Filipino talent and employers, and it’s now time to say hello to the new Jobstreet by SEEK. We are excited to be delivering even better job and talent matching with the transformation of our platform that is powered by SEEK’s innovative AI technology.”

The new Jobstreet by SEEK platform employs AI models to assess talent suitability, shortlist applications, and provide personalized recommendations by processing data from various sources, including the talent’s resumes, the job ad descriptions, and the employer’s past behaviors.

With that, talent will now see a ‘Top Applicant Badge’ if they are a strong applicant for the position, which increases the chance of them applying for the role, and ultimately creating better matches as their experience and skills align with the job requirements.

This also benefits employers who would receive a more qualified and relevant list of applications for the job vacancies that they publish.

To make the talent-hunting process more efficient for employers, they can also choose to include AI-recommended screening questions for their job posts, as part of the job application process. This way, the most suitable talent can be easily identified based on their responses to the questions.

The AI-powered platform also introduces a new feature – the predictive approachability signal, which is designed to assist in matching talent with potential employers more effectively.

By using predictive technology, Jobstreet by SEEK is able to anticipate talent that may be approachable to discuss a new job opportunity, even before the vacancy has been advertised.

Whether or not a talent is marked as approachable to employers depends on a range of factors, some of which include how active the talent is on Jobstreet by SEEK and what information they have in their profile. This feature is particularly helpful for employers who want to headhunt for the right person to fill their role.

Besides that, Filipino talent can now decide on their profile visibility on the new platform, signaling to employers that they are open to job opportunities even if they are not actively applying for jobs. This makes it easier for employers to proactively contact talent with opportunities, if applicable.

In addition, Jobstreet by SEEK provides Filipino talent with data-backed career advice and salary information on the platform. This helps them to navigate conversations around wages by knowing their salary ranges, or make informed decisions around their careers.

The new platform will help link talent with the right job opportunities and increase the chances of landing the right job. Jobstreet now draws on its parent company SEEK’s over 25 years of Asia Pacific-wide data and optimized it for the Philippines, based on local insights drawn on over two decades of operation in the market.