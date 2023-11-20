RSG Philippines outduels ECHO in all-PH finals to win ONE Esports MPL Invitational 2023

Two esports teams from the Philippines battled it out in the ONE Esports MPL Invitational (MPLI) 2023 in an epic grand final showdown in Indonesia.

RSG Philippines withstood team ECHO’s surge of momentum after levelling the series 1-1 and ultimately clinched a decisive 3-1 victory in the competitions held live at the GBK Basketball Hall in Jakarta.

ONE Esports MPLI 2023 saw 16 international teams from eight regions and countries vying for the lion’s share of the $100,00 prize pool.

This year’s competition marked many firsts, including offline play and an all-new fan vote system, which allowed fans to determine the seedings in the group stage.

ONE Esports MPLI 2023 also featured NOVA Esports, a China-based esports organization. NOVAEsports’ participation marks China’s debut on the international stage in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) esports.

The annual MPLI serves as a cornerstone in the evolution of MLBB as a premier esports title. This year’s tournament brought together the world’s best teams, featuring rosters from Southeast Asia, North America, the Middle East and North Africa, and China for the first time in MPLI’s four-year history.

“This year’s MPLI introduced teams from new regions and countries who shook the status quo of competitive MLBB,” said Carlos Alimurung, CEO of ONE Esports.

“We would like to thank our partners, MOONTON Games, the participating teams, and most importantly, our fans, for joining us on our mission to unleash esports heroes who ignite the world with hope, strength, dreams, and inspiration.”