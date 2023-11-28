Study: Security violations by staff do as much harm as hacking in Asia Pacific

Employee violations of an organization’s information security policies are as dangerous as external hacker attacks, according to a recent study from Kaspersky.

In the last two years, 33% of cyber incidents in businesses in Asia Pacific occurred due to employees intentionally violating security protocol.

The figure is almost equal to the damage caused by cybersecurity breaches, 40% of which occurred because of hacking. These numbers are a tad higher than the global average of 26% and 30%, respectively.

The Kaspersky study revealed that, in addition to genuine errors, information security policy violations by employees from the region were one of the biggest problems for companies.

Respondents from organizations in Asia Pacific claimed that intentional actions to break the cybersecurity rules were made by both non-IT and IT employees in the last two years.

They said policy violations such as these by senior IT security officers caused 16%of the cyber incidents in the last two years, 4% higher than the global average.

Other IT professionals and their non-IT colleagues brought about 15% and 12% of cyber incidents respectively when they breached security protocols.

In terms of individual employee behavior, the most common problem is that employees deliberately do what is forbidden and, conversely, they fail to perform what’s required.

Thus, respondents claim that a quarter (35%) of cyber incidents in the last two years occurred due to the use of weak passwords or failure to change them in a timely manner. This is 10% higher than the global result of 25%.

Another cause of almost one third (32%) of cybersecurity breaches were the result of staff in Asia Pacific visiting unsecured websites.

Another 25% report they faced cyber incidents because employees did not update the system software or applications when it was required.

“It is alarming to see that despite the several headline-grabbing data breaches and ransomware attacks that happened in the region this year, a lot of employees continue to intentionally breach basic information security policies,” commented Adrian Hia, managing director for Asia Pacific at Kaspersky.

“With this latest study showing Asia Pacific’s numbers always higher than the global average, a multi-department approach to build a strong enterprise cybersecurity culture is urgently needed to address this human-factor gap that is definitely being exploited by cybercriminals.”

Using unsolicited services or devices is another major contributor to intentional information security policy violations. Nearly one quarter (31%) of companies suffered cyber incidents because their employees used unauthorized systems for data sharing.

Employees in 25% of companies intentionally accessed data through unauthorized devices, whilst 26% of staff in other businesses sent data to personal email addresses.

Another reported action was the deployment of shadow IT on work devices – 15% of respondents indicate that this led to their cyber incidents.

Alarmingly, respondents from Asia Pacific admit that, besides the irresponsible behavior already mentioned, 26% of malicious actions were committed by employees for personal gain.

Another interesting finding was that intentionally malicious information security policy violations by employees were a relatively big issue in financial services, as 18% of respondents in this sector reported.

“Along with external cybersecurity threats, there are many internal factors that can lead to incidents in any organization. As statistics show, employees from any department, whether it’s non-IT specialists or IT Security professionals, can negatively influence cybersecurity both intentionally and unintentionally,” commented Alexey Vovk, head of information security at Kaspersky.

“That is why, it is important to consider methods of preventing information security policy violations when ensuring security, i.e. to implement an integrated approach to cybersecurity. According to our research, in addition to 26% of cyber incidents being caused by information security policies violation, 38% of breaches occur due to human mistakes.

“As the numbers are alarming, it is necessary to create a cybersecurity culture in an organization from the get-go by developing and enforcing security policies, as well as raising cybersecurity awareness among employees. Thus, the staff will approach the rules more responsibly and clearly understand the possible consequences of their violations,” Vovk said.