VSTECS appointed as PH distributor of Nintendo Switch

Local ICT distributor VSTECS Phils. has announced its recent appointment as the official distributor of Nintendo Switch in the Philippines.

Thr distributor appointment is poised to enhance Nintendo Switch’s market visibility and accessibility in the Philippines through the expansive retail channel network of VSTECS.

The distribution appointment will allow Filipino consumers to enjoy wide variety of Nintendo Switch games, including Super Mario Bros. Wonder and the newly launched Super Mario RPG.

In addition to being the official distributor, VSTECS Phils. is also the designated service center for Nintendo Switch in the Philippines. This means that consumers can rely on VSTECS and its affiliate service centers nationwide for customer support and maintenance services, further solidifying the commitment to gaming experience.

“Our distributor appointment from Nintendo is a significant step towards making Nintendo Switch a household name in the Philippines. Our extensive channel network and market reach amplify our ability to deliver the gaming products to a broader audience,” said Jimmy Go, president and CEO of VSTECS Phils.