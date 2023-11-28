Epson PH releases L3550 and L5590 EcoTank models

Epson Philippines has announced two new additions to its EcoTank series — the L3550 and L5590 model printers, which offer higher printing speed and durability, targeting users who demand a more premium printer for their homes or offices.

The updated series of printers boast an increased print speed from previous EcoTank models, with black/color printing speeds hitting 15/8 ipm. The faster printing speed can be attributed to the incorporation of the upgraded PrecisionCore Print Head.

The L3550 and L5590 printers also come in increased durability and an overall longer product life. Compared to previous EcoTank models, the new models have warranty coverage of up to 50,000 pages or two years, whichever comes first.

The new additions to the EcoTank printer series are designed with sustainability in mind. It is powered by Epson Heat-Free technology which uses less power than laser technology as heat is not required in the printing process.

Additionally, the hardware of these printers is made from 30% recycled plastic, and they utilize 84% less consumables compared to ink cartridge printers, with the packaging comprising of over 80% recycled cardboard.

Epson’s new additions to the EcoTank series have improved upon the design of previous models by incorporating a replaceable maintenance box.

A replaceable maintenance box significantly reduces downtime, as users can replace it anytime and anywhere without the hassle of bringing their printer to a service center.

The Panel User Interface (UI) of the L3550 provide printing options to aid the needs of the users. The size of media, for example — standard, photo, or envelope sized — can be selected on the easily navigable Panel UI.

Additionally, L3550 supports connectivity features, including smart printing features such as Airprint, Mopria, and Epson Smart Panel.

With Epson’s Smart Panel App, users are given direct access to functions such as remote On/Off, printing, scanning, and copying while monitoring the printer’s operation and ink level.

EcoTank L3550

“With hybrid working arrangements becoming the norm in many parts of the world, the EcoTank L3550 printer was designed to deliver efficient and effortless printing solutions suited for a home setting,” said Noelle Gonzalez, head of marketing division at Epson Philippines.

“The L5590 targets small offices/work offices to deliver a more business-oriented and low-cost printing solution. Building upon the specs of previous EcoTank models, while also incorporating updated features, this new series of EcoTank printers aims to be a high-speed all-in-one printing solution for both business and home printing needs.”