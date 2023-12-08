AI-powered coding tool from Tuguegarao tops PH Startup Challenge 8

Clarity, an AI-powered tool utilizing Langchain to assist developers in navigating diverse and complex coding scenarios, emerged as the champion of the 8th Philippine Startup Challenge (PSC).

Mainly catering to educational institutions, local IT firms, as well as developer communities and individuals by providing contextual code insights, this ICT-enabled startup of Team Clarity from the University of Saint Louis Tuguegarao in Cagayan, aims to make learning coding easier and accessible.

The results were announced last Dec. 6 during final round of the Philippine Startup Challenge 8 held at the Vista Mar Beach Resort and Country Club in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

The Philippine Startup Challenge is the DICT’s annual flagship pitching competition aiming to encourage Filipino startup founders to create innovative ICT-enabled solutions.

This year, PSC 8 caters to senior high school and college students whose startups deal with either Software or Internet of Things (IoT).

Earlier this year, the DICT’s regional offices narrowed down the initial 629 student-startup entries – PSC’s highest turnout since its 2014 launch — to 17 regional champions through the Regional Pitching Competition leg.

The top 10 teams proceeding to the competition’s final leg were then determined, after which the following winners were declared:

Champiom: Clarity (Team Clarity) — University of Saint Louis Tuguegarao, Region 2

— University of Saint Louis Tuguegarao, Region 2 1st Runner-up: Dormy (Team The Barbenheimer) from the University of Santo Tomas, NCR.

Dormy (Team The Barbenheimer) from the University of Santo Tomas, NCR. 2nd Runner-up: Aquasense (Team Aquasense) from West Visayas State University, Region 6.

Aquasense (Team Aquasense) from West Visayas State University, Region 6. 3rd Runner-up: Eyeway (Team IITIANS) from Mindanao State University – Iligan Institute of Technology, Region 10.

Eyeway (Team IITIANS) from Mindanao State University – Iligan Institute of Technology, Region 10. 4th Runner-up: Para Po! (Team Enigma Co.) from the University of the Cordilleras, CAR.

Special awards were presented to GAWA (Best Startup Logo) and Dormy (Best Startup Pitch Presenter and Best Startup Video Pitch).

Judging the PSC 8 in the final round were:

Mack Comandante of Success Academy Learning Solutions

Jonathan de Luzuriaga of the Philippine Software Industry Association (PSIA)

Carlo Calimon of StartUp Village

Joseph de Leon of Manila Angel Investors Network (MAIN)

Dr. Joey Suba of the Philippine Society of Information Technology Educators (PSITE)

Dr. Kenny Bayudan of the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL)

Mariah Brenda Valerio of New Energy Nexus.



The DICT said the PSC is aligned with the industry’s aspirations of building, amidst competition, long-lasting networks built on camaraderie and inclusivity.

“It’s not just about winning; it’s about the journey. I hope you hold on to everything you have gained, and you carry them forward,” DICT undersecretary of ICT Industry Development Jocelle Batapa-Sigue said.