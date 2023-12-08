Japan tech firm expands Cebu site, ramps up hiring of software developers

Sansan, a Japanese provider of cloud-based solutions that promotes digital transformation (DX), announced on Friday, Dec. 8, its expansion into larger premises for its Sansan Global Development Center in Cebu.

This comes as the company nears its 50 software developer milestone since announcing plans to hire up to 100 earlier this year.

The center supports the development of Sansan’s product functions for global markets, delivering a global-standard technology development environment.

Sansan has accelerated its overseas product expansion this year, including its namesake sales DX solution Sansan and online invoice receiving solution Bill One, with a focus on Southeast Asia.

Through its overseas subsidiary Sansan Global, the company has been rapidly expanding availability of the Sansan and Bill One solutions in Singapore and Thailand.

The company does not offer its solutions in the Philippines market at the present.

Jay Pegarido, director and country manager at Sansan Global Development Center, said: “When we decided to establish Sansan Global Development Center in Cebu earlier this year, it was with the goal of strengthening our product development for overseas markets.

“This objective is being delivered on by our talented local technology team made up of some of the best software developers in the country. They gain freedom to pursue ideas while coordinating with the Japan-based staff.”

Pegarido said the company’s new and larger facilities in the Cebu Business Park area can accommodate up to 100 staff and will include recreational breakout areas for engineers to connect with their coworkers away from the conventional office setting.

“We are creating IT jobs for Filipinos and supporting the local economy of Cebu. The Philippines remains an attractive global IT hub for international companies, with Cebu notably offering a high-level of IT education and a large pool of talented engineers,” he added.

“We are excited to continue our recruitment drive for the best tech talent we can find as we work toward improving our overseas development environment. I encourage talented IT experts to apply for roles at Sansan’s Cebu center.”