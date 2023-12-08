Globe unveils Roam Surf4All shareable data roaming for group travel

Globe Telecom has rolled out the Roam Surf4All, which allows shared connectivity among multiple users when traveling in over 100 countries worldwide.

With this new offering, Globe said travelers can explore independently and skip the hassle of staying close to others to get shared connectivity, unlike when using a pocket WiFi.

“You may also enjoy up to 5G speeds that don’t slow down or throttle as you use more data or add more members to your group,” the company said.

Friends or family can split the cost, which starts at P73.00 per person per day for up to 15 days.

A user can add up to four members in a travel group using the GlobeOne app. Members can be Globe Platinum, Postpaid, Prepaid or TM customers, provided they are all roamers.

Users may choose from three tailor-made packages, each designed to suit various travel durations and data needs:

Roam Surf4All 2599 with 5GB for 5 days (P104 per person per day)

Roam Surf4All 5499 with 10GB for 15 days (P73 per person per day)

Roam Surf4All 7499 with 15GB for 30 days (Coming soon at P50 per person per day)

To register:

Access GlobeOne

Click Buy Promos

Click More Promos Abroad

Look for the Roam Surf4All promo you prefer

Once successfully registered to the promo, users can manage their data and add up to four Globe/TM members.

To add members to a group data:

Click “Add Member” in the group data dashboard

Click the Phonebook icon to choose from the contact list or manually type in the number of the member

Once added, both owner and member will be notified

Upon arrival abroad, members can just turn on their Mobile Data and Data Roaming to start browsing. The promo validity of Roam Surf4All starts upon registration.