Midea brings back Airstill inverter air-conditioning series in PH

Concepcion Midea Incorporated Philippines (CMIP) has introduced back its Midea Airstill inverter air-conditioning line in the country.

The Midea Airstill Inverter Split Type air-conditioners are rated with 5 stars on the Energy Efficiency Performance Rating of the Department of Energy. It was listed the number 1 most energy-efficient out of the 700+ split type models available in the Philippine market, per Department of Energy data.

The Midea Airstill series boasts of its superior draftless technology with its Mini Hole Matrix of 7,928 micro holes that evenly scatter, mix, soften, and disperse the airflow for comfortable cooling.

Its ultra-fast fan drops a room’s temperature in as fast as 40 seconds and, on top of that, features a sleek, S-shaped side outlet that allows more cool air to surround every corner of a room.

Additionally, Midea Airstill is IOT-enabled or Wi-Fi ready, letting users connect with, control, and monitor the air-conditioner anytime, anywhere using Midea’s innovative SmartHome mobile app.

“We are thrilled to formally bring back the Midea Airstill air-conditioning line as we continue our pursuit of helping every Filipino family discover happiness with Midea’s world-class products. Through the high-quality innovation this line offers, we hope to elevate homes with an air-cooling solution that is at the top of its line while being the most energy efficient in the market,” shared Anna Marie Alejandro, general manager of Concepcion Midea Inc., Philippines.

Photo shows CMIP and Abenson officials during the media launch in Bonifacio Global City

In partnership with the appliance retail chain Abenson, the Midea Airstill series is brought back in line with CMIP’s 10th anniversary. The event was held in Abenson’s furniture store, Habitat, located in Bonifacio Global City.

“Looking back these past 10 years, we have achieved so much, thanks to the support of our partners and consumers. Yet, we still have so much in store for the Filipino market as we are envisioning more innovations and technology from CMIP as we move beyond our first decade. What we can assure you is that our dedication will stay the same: to provide superior quality home solutions to every Filipino household,” says Rafael Hechanova, Jr., chief corporate affairs officer, Concepcion Industrial Corporation.

The Midea Airstill inverter aircon series are available in 1.0hp and 1.5hp variants at all Abenson branches and other major appliance stores.