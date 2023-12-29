Public warned against illegal raffle promotions online

E-wallet operator GCash has advised the general public against illegal raffle promotions that sell online tickets for a chance to win cash prizes and automobiles.

The warning comes with a reminder to users that all such activities, including those online, should have a license to operate issued by the Philippine Amusement Gaming Corporation (Pagcor).

GCash cited an incident involving the social media page “Tipsy D Garage” which, according to Pagcor, was operating illegally, prompting an investigation and operation by the National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP ACG).

The PNP ACG, aided by GCash, implemented a warrant to search, seize, and examine computer data (WSSECD) protocol, which resulted in the arrest of the suspects and confiscation of computers and mobile phones used in their operation.

Six suspects were later arrested and charged with the violation of Presidential Decree No. 1602 (illegal gambling).

The suspects were identified as Mark Kevin Borbon Andrade, 35; Jeffrey Gatbonton Siron, 38; Cedric Oneal Obordo, 27; Adrian Gregorio Diaz, 29; Jerele Bautista Javier, 34; and Jedric Ambrocio Siron, 27.

“Let us continue to fight scammers, fraudsters, and cybercrime by being aware and properly informed about their mode of operations. This can make everyone a step ahead of these perpetrators,” said GCash vice president and head of corporate communications Gilda Maquilan.

In addition, GCash urged its users to exercise extra caution when transacting on the platform, never to reveal their MPIN or OTP, and to refrain from clicking on links that lead to external websites or senders they are unfamiliar with.