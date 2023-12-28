PSA hits 90% of PhilSys registration target for 2023

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) claimed it has registered 90 percent of the 92-million target registrations for the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) this year.

As of Dec. 18, 2023, the PSA said 82,812,899 Filipinos are already PhilSys-registered.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the public for their steadfast support for the implementation of PhilSys,” said PSA undersecretary Dennis S. Mapa. “We, at the PSA and our field offices, are exerting all efforts to ensure coverage of Filipinos who have not yet registered.”

In Manila de Bugabus, Butuan City in Agusan del Norte, PSA personnel utilized habal-habal or motorcycle taxis to navigate rough roads, and balsa or wooden water rafts to cross rivers to reach Geographically-Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDAs).

Joel Baeño, teacher and faculty president of Manila de Bugabus Elementary School, described the initiative as “one giant step” in helping the residents — most of whom do not have the financial means nor the time to go to the city to register to PhilSys or even avail of any valid ID.

“Napakalaking tulong kasi nagbigay ito ng kaginhawaan hindi lang sa amin, kundi pati na rin sa mga bata at sa mga magulang,” Baeño said.

In Buenavista, also in Agusan del Norte, PSA personnel walked through muddy roads while carrying registration kits to register residents from low-income households.

The efforts likewise allowed members of the local Badjao community to become PhilSys-registered, and to be provided with PSA-issued Certificates of Live Birth (COLBs) through the PhilSys Birth Registration Assistance Project (PBRAP).

“Ang PhilSys team ay umaabot sa malalayong lugar upang madagdagan po natin ang saklaw ng pagrerehistro at nang mapaunlakan din po natin ang mga unregistered residents sa lugar na ito,” said PSO – Agusan del Norte information officer I Elizabeth Mondejar Abucay.

Meanwhile, the PSA said it is also expediting the printing and delivery of PhilIDs, and the issuance of ePhilIDs for use as valid proof of identity and age in transactions.

As of Dec. 8, 2023, the PSA said 48,770,513 PhilIDs have already been dispatched for delivery by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) — of which, 44,803,320 have been delivered by the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost).

In addition, 44,142,431 ePhilIDs, both printed and downloaded, have been issued.

For registration to PhilSys, no pre-registration is required. For the full list of registration centers and supporting documents, visit https://philsys.gov.ph/.