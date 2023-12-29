Data-centric courses top choices of Pinoys in Coursera

Coursera, one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, has released its annual study of learner trends based on data from over 2.1 million registered learners in the Philippines.

The data offers insight into the skills, competencies, and subject-matter most desirable to Filipinos.

In 2023, Coursera saw a huge surge in interest for generative AI content, with searches increasing by five-fold in the Philippines compared to the previous year.

The top 3 gen AI courses on Coursera among Filipino learners include Introduction to Generative AI (Google Cloud), Prompt Engineering for ChatGPT (Vanderbilt University) and the newly launched Generative AI for Everyone (DeepLearning.AI)

Within just six weeks of launch, the course — Generative AI for Everyone — by AI pioneer Andrew Ng became the fastest-growing course globally on Coursera in 2023.

This year’s data shows that Filipino learners are particularly enthusiastic about courses that provide high-demand technology and data science skills, indicating a keen desire to gain the competencies needed to thrive in the modern, digital economy.

The most popular course among Filipino learners is Google’s Foundations: Data, Data, Everywhere – a popular choice for those seeking to build foundational literacy to stay competitive in an increasingly data-driven world.

The 2023 data showcases that Filipino learners are particularly enthusiastic about courses around personal development, prioritizing mental health and wellbeing.

They explored the human mind through courses like Learning How to Learn from Deep Teaching Solutions, and Yale University’s The Science of Wellbeing.

These courses emphasize the importance of lifelong learning and personal well-being, reflecting a balanced approach to self-improvement.

There was also a rising uptake of courses that are part of entry-level Professional Certificates, which require no background knowledge or college degree, and teach the skills needed for entry-level roles.

Eighty percent of the top courses in the Philippines like Google’s Foundations of Project Management, Prepare Data for Exploration, and Technical Support Fundamentals are part of these programs.

“In 2023, Filipinos’ passion for learning soared on Coursera. Their interest in gen AI, tech, and data skills, not only reflects their thirst for cutting-edge knowledge but also their commitment to staying at the forefront of the digital revolution,” said Raghav Gupta, managing director for Asia Pacific at Coursera.

“In the year ahead, we’re excited to use GenAI to transform education, providing personalized, engaging and inclusive learning. The renewed focus on lifelong learning, tech and human skills, and blended learning on campuses will be the key to employability in the AI-driven world.”