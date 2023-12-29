Smart unveils new Unli 5G offer with Non-Stop Data

Smart Communications recently unveiled its new Unli 5G + Non-Stop Data offer to provide prepaid subscribers with seamless online connectivity.

The Unli 5G offering will enable subscribers to enjoy the convenience and flexibility of Non-Stop Data when they move to a site without 5G.

“Unli 5G + Non-Stop Data is Smart’s most powerful data offer yet. It makes you feel like an unstoppable force, able to do all your favorite online activities and tasks without having to worry about running out of data,” said Lloyd R. Manaloto, FVP and head of prepaid and content at Smart.

Smart subscribers may avail of Unli 5G + Non-Stop Data valid for 1 day for P99. Customers can also avail of the offer valid for 3 days for P149, or for 7 days for P299.

For more value, users may enjoy Unli 5G + Non-Stop Data valid for 30 days for P999.

To avail of Unli 5G + Non-Stop Data offers, users may log in on the Smart App, dial *123# on their phone, or top up at accredited retailers, convenience stores, and Smart booths at airports nationwide.

To enjoy Unli 5G, subscribers must have a Smart 5G-certified device and a Smart 5G-ready SIM in a Smart 5G-covered area.

Smart first introduced the country’s first Unli 5G offers in 2021, followed by other 5G services, such as the Signature Plans+, the first postpaid line-up in the country with Unli 5G, and Rocket WiFi, the country’s first and fastest 5G Pocket WiFi.