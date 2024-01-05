Kyndryl, BPI mark 10 years of technology partnership

IT infrastructure services provider Kyndryl and Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) commemorated the 10th anniversary of their technology infrastructure services partnership.

Over the past decade, BPI made significant advancements across its data center operations, server and storage management, IT service desk, security management, and asset management operations, fine-tuning standard procedures and tools across its organization.

BPI, with its network of 752 branches across the country, has grown its technical talent and is now taking advantage of advanced technology solutions to foster its ongoing digital transformation and is working to create a seamless customer experience for its clientele.

“Our continued collaboration with Kyndryl underscores our shared commitment to digital transformation, aimed at enhancing customer experience and ensuring data management and protection,” said Alex Seminiano, BPI chief technology officer.

For its part, Kyndryl is investing in the Philippines and is continuing to enhance its local delivery capabilities to support customers in the Philippines and abroad.

Kyndryl, in collaboration with BPI, said it is focused on the education, skill advancement and experience of its local workforce to take advantage of the latest technologies in the areas of automation, cloud, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

“We are deeply honored to be a strategic technology partner for BPI over the past ten years and remain fully committed to helping them continuously transform for a bright digital future,” said Wilson Go, managing director of Kyndryl Philippines.

“At Kyndryl, we are excited to do our part to contribute to the deep base of homegrown technical talent in the Philippines and we look forward to collaborating with BPI to build a community of skilled technical experts in new areas such as automation and cloud modernization services.”