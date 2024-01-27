DIGITAL INFLUENCER | PH retail & wholesale sector trends for 2024

The retail and wholesale (R&W) sector in the Philippines faced a challenging yet resilient year in 2023.

Despite expectations of a robust expansion, the sector’s growth rate slowed, registering a contraction with an index of 49.46 in December. This decline was unexpected, as the business outlook for December had predicted an expansion mode.

This is according to the “Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) Philippines: Retail and Wholesale Sector” report. PMI Philippines is a collaboration between the Society of Fellows in Supply Management, the Philippine Institute for Supply Management, and i-Metrics Asia-Pacific Corp. It is an economic barometer that offers a comprehensive view of the economic state across manufacturing, retail-wholesale, and service sectors reflecting the prevailing economic conditions.

2023 Analysis

The mean index for 2023 stood at 51.00, indicative of the R&W sector’s resilience, particularly noteworthy given the contractions experienced in February and July. This performance, while stable, marked a deviation from the more robust growth patterns of previous years, such as 2019 and the pre-pandemic era.

Quarterly performance

The fourth quarter of 2023 saw the sector remaining in the expansion territory, but the growth pace decelerated compared to the same period in 2022. This trend suggests a potential cooling down in the sector’s growth momentum.

Key trends and shifts in 2023

Demand-Related Variables: Significant shifts were observed in demand-related variables in December 2023. Sales revenues contracted sharply, and purchases decreased, reflecting changes in consumer behavior and market conditions.

Inventory Management: The sector demonstrated a slower expansion in inventory levels, likely due to strategic adjustments in response to fluctuating demand.

Employment Trends: Employment in the sector remained in contraction, albeit slower, indicating cautious staffing approaches amidst market uncertainties.

Supplier Dynamics: Lead time for suppliers shifted to contraction, aligning with changes in purchase volumes.

2024: Adapting to new market realities

The retail and wholesale landscape in the Philippines is undergoing a remarkable transformation. The year 2024 is poised to witness accelerated trends in e-commerce, technology integration, sustainability, and more.

Let’s delve into these trends reshaping the industry.

Anticipated Trends

Moderate Growth — According to the PMI Philippines R&W, the sector is expected to experience expansion in 2024, albeit slower than in previous months. This projection suggests cautious optimism among industry players.

Consumer Behavior Changes — Retailers and wholesalers must adapt to evolving consumer preferences, possibly driven by ongoing economic challenges and shifting market dynamics. Enhancing the shopping experience through personalization and improved service will be key to attracting and retaining customers.

Omnichannel Retailing Gains Momentum — Filipino retailers are embracing omnichannel strategies to create a seamless shopping experience that blends online and offline channels. This approach caters to the evolving preferences of consumers who seek both the convenience of online shopping and the tangibility of in-store experiences.

Recognizing that Filipino consumers value the shopping experience, retailers are focusing on making their physical stores not just places to buy products but destinations offering unique experiences.

Continued investment in e-commerce and digital technologies will be crucial for staying competitive and catering to the increasingly online consumer base. This trend is expected to persist as consumers appreciate the convenience of digital shopping.

With one of the highest social media usage rates globally, the Philippines is well-positioned to capitalize on social commerce. Businesses are increasingly using platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for marketing and sales.

With high mobile phone penetration, the Philippines is seeing an increasing adoption of mobile payments and digital wallets, such as GCash and PayMaya. This trend simplifies transactions and aligns with the growing preference for digital financial solutions.

Wholesale Adopts E-commerce

The wholesale sector is not far behind in digital adoption. Wholesalers are expanding their online presence to reach a wider audience, facilitated by platforms like Alibaba and local initiatives.

Direct-to-consumer (D2C) models are gaining popularity, with more local brands and manufacturers selling directly to consumers. This shift allows brands to build closer relationships with their customers and have greater control over their sales channels.

While D2C models are trending, the wholesale channel remains vital, particularly for reaching wider markets. A balanced strategy that leverages both D2C and wholesale channels can maximize market penetration.

Supply Chain Resilience

Building robust and flexible supply chains will be essential to navigate potential disruptions and maintain efficient operations. Though still in its early stages, blockchain technology is garnering interest for its potential applications in supply chain management and product authenticity, particularly goods from sectors like agriculture and manufacturing.

Strategic Focus for Retailers and Wholesalers

Sustainability Practices — Sustainability is no longer a niche trend but a mainstream demand among Filipino consumers. This shift is pushing retailers and brands to adopt eco-friendly practices and prioritize sustainability in their operations and product offerings. Implementing sustainable practices can not only reduce operational costs but also appeal to environmentally conscious consumers.

Data-Driven Decision-Making — As Filipino businesses mature digitally, the use of data analytics is becoming crucial for informed decision-making and gaining insights into customer behavior, leading to more strategic business operations. Leveraging data analytics for inventory management, customer insights, and market trends will be vital for strategic planning and resource optimization.

Support for Local Businesses — There’s a growing emphasis on local businesses and products, driven by consumer preferences and government policies. This trend not only boosts the local economy but also fosters a sense of community and national pride.

Focus on Health and Wellness — Aligned with global and local health trends, there’s an increasing demand for health and wellness products. This reflects a broader consumer shift towards healthier lifestyle choices.

Conclusion

The retail and wholesale sector in the Philippines experienced a year of resilience in 2023, with a cautious outlook for 2024. The sector’s ability to adapt to changing market conditions, consumer preferences, and technological advancements will determine its success in the coming year. As such, businesses in this sector must remain agile, innovative, and customer-focused to navigate the evolving retail landscape.

The retail and wholesale industries in the Philippines in 2024 will be defined by digital innovation, sustainability, and evolving consumer preferences. As businesses adapt to these trends, they’ll not only stay competitive but also contribute to a more sustainable, technologically advanced, and consumer-centric market landscape.