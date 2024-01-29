JBL opens 2024 with 1st JBL Cup Golf Tournament

Consumer tech firm JBL Philippines held its first JBL Cup Golf Tournament last Jan. 12 at the Eastridge Golf Club in Binangonan, Rizal.

The event brought together a total of 96 participants from the media, its distributors, and dealers for a day of camaraderie, networking, and excellence in golf.

To officially commence the tournament, the ceremonial tee was led by distinguished guests namely former National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon, former communications secretary Sonny Coloma, former NTC commissioner Ronald Solis, Beyond Innovations Inc. president Hans Tan, and Harman Philippines country head Larry Secreto.

Before hitting the lush greens of the golf course, the participants were treated to a sumptuous breakfast and some refreshments.

Throughout the day, the participants displayed their prowess in the golf course and engaged in a friendly competition. It was complemented with a perfect weather and scenery filled with thrill, excitement, and memorable experiences.

The event culminated with an awarding ceremony to recognize the players who emerged triumphant in their respective divisions. Here is the full list of winners:

Ladies Division

Champion: Samantha Cebrero

1st Runner-up: Carla Peña

Class A Media

Champion: Mike Besa

1st Runner-up: Dino Datu

Class B Media

Champion: Widarico Comia

1st Runner-up: Sonny Coloma

Class C Media

Champion: Jafari Novid

1st Runner-up: Edwin Rollon

Class A Guest

Champion: Mars Arias

1st Runner-up: Romeo Lopez

Class B Guest

Champion: Pope Solis

1st Runner-up: Ding Miranda

Class C Guest

Champion: Boyet Baraquel

1st Runner-up: Mark Soriquez

Moreover, exciting giveaways such as JBL products, cash prizes, golf items, and prizes from K&G Apparel were raffled off to all participants.

During the event’s collusion, Secreto expressed his gratitude to all the participants who made this event successful and hoped they can do the same next year and invite more participants to join in the fun golf tournament.