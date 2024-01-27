British cybersecurity firm NCC Group opens office in PH

United Kingdom-headquartered cybersecurity company NCC Group recently launched its office in the Philippines, with its global leadership team flying into the country to lead the opening ceremonies that was also attended by top government officials.

The tech firm, which occupies the entire 37th floor of the posh Seven Neo building at the middle of Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City, currently employs 70 local workers but plans to hike the headcount to 500.

The office facility features a basketball court and billiard tables to allow its employees to relax and become creative, according to Mike Maddison, the global CEO of the NCC Group.

“Our people are the ones who make our purpose possible; a global community of talented individuals working together to create a more secure digital future,” commented Maddison

Established in 1999, NCC Group counts some of the biggest businesses in the world and governments as clients. The Philippines is the company’s second office location in Southeast Asia but the biggest outside of the UK in terms of projected manpower.

“We are delighted to be expanding our global footprint with our new office in Manila. The city provides an impressive balance of highly educated tech and cyber capability and we are excited to welcome our new colleagues over the coming months,” Maddison said.

NCC Group said it is already engaged with the top universities in the country to help them shape their curricula and sponsor core programs to create job-ready cybersecurity talent and cyber leaders that will support the industry in the future.

“Our new office in Manila gives people a great opportunity to be part of something new from the beginning, but with the added benefit of being part of an established, global company,” added Saira Acuna, country director for Manila at NCC Group.

“I hope that Filipinos will recognize this opportunity to be part of a burgeoning industry and see NCC Group as the place where they can start or develop their cybersecurity career.”

Kevin Brown, chief operating officer of the NCC Group, said the significant infrastructure development and attention to detail and security in BGC is an environment that supports its ambition.

“With our new office in Manila we are enhancing our ability to deliver cutting edge cyber services to our global client base and adding even more flexibility in our cyber teams to support future growth and client demand,” Brown said.