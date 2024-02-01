House passes bill expanding PSHS System on 2nd reading

The House of Representatives on Tuesday, Jan. 29, approved on second reading House Bill 9726, which seeks to strengthen the governance and management of the Philippine Science High School (PSHS) System.

The bill seeks to increase student access to free, quality, and globally competitive education so that the country can have more professionals trained in science, technology, and innovation.

The bill would facilitate the establishment of at least two PSHS campuses per region, but only one campus per province.

The PSHS Board of Trustees would be empowered to develop criteria, policies, and guidelines needed to maintain the quality and uniform educational standard in all campuses.

The measure also provides that a trust fund would be created for income generated from collected school fees to be used in implementing priority programs and activities.

Aklan first district representative Carlito Marquez, chair of the Committee on Science and Technology and sponsor the bill, said science, technology, and innovation are vital to national growth and development.

He noted that the PSHS System has already produced a number of young Filipino scientists, researchers, and nation builders.

“We need to strengthen the PSHS System to ensure that we have a huge supply of quality Filipino scientists in the making, who shall serve the country, and for them to become at par with the best in the world,” he said.