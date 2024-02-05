Converge ICT cements lead in Netflix ISP Speed Index in 2023

Local fiber broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions capped 2023 atop the Netflix Speed Index, solidifying its position as the best connectivity for high-quality and seamless video streaming.

According to the monthly measure produced by Netflix — recording which ISPs provide the best prime time Netflix streaming experience — Converge ranked No. 1 with a speed of 3.0 Mbps in December 2023, together with a local service provider.

For the whole year, Converge clocked in at an average speed of 3.25 Mbps, much higher than the national average of 2.8 Mbps and far superior than the other major internet service providers. Converge occupied the top rank of the Netflix Speed Index Leaderboard for 11 months in 2023.

“Converge continues to deliver the best streaming experience to its more than 2 million subscribers in 2023. We’re glad to be part of Filipinos’ holiday celebrations as families bonded over movies and tv shows during the Christmas break,” said Converge CEO and co-founder Dennis Anthony Uy.

“This year, our customers can look forward to the same high-quality, lossless, and seamless video experience they’ve come to expect from Converge. What most people don’t realize is that customers who have been with Converge since day one have been able to maximize and enjoy their content at the highest quality that Netflix offers, which is 4K Ultra HD viewing,” he added.

According to Netflix, the ISP Speed Index is a measure of primetime Netflix performance on a particular ISP and not a measure of overall performance for other services or data that may travel across the specific ISP network. Faster Netflix performance generally means better picture quality, quicker start times, and fewer interruptions.

As of end-September 2023, Converge has the broadest fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network in the Philippines with 7.9 million ports. It also has the newest and most advanced fiber network among the telco players, with an average use age of 2 years.

Last year, Converge made its foray into the mass market segments with two products: the Surf2Sawa prepaid fiber plans and the BIDA Fiber postpaid plans. These were introduced with the aim to bring the budget-conscious Filipinos into the fold of broadband Internet.

The company announced in February 2024 that it dominated the Ookla Speedtest Awards in the second half of 2023, claiming the title of Fastest Internet Service Provider in the Philippines, from its closest competitor which held the title for the past five years.

As of September 2023, the household coverage of Converge stands at 62.3% of all Philippine households. In terms of total fiber assets, these now span over 682,000 fiber kilometers.