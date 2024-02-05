JobStreet, JobsDB merge with mother firm SEEK under single platform

SEEK has merged its Asia Pacific employment marketplaces – SEEK, JobStreet, and JobsDB – which will operate under a unified platform while retaining their individual brands.

SEEK’s unification of its employment marketplaces comes 10 years after it acquired JobStreet and JobsDB, following three years of development and an estimated AUD$180-million investment.

“At SEEK, everything we do revolves around our customers. One unified platform means we can now offer our product to millions of people across Asia in an entirely new way, so that our customers can find jobs and talent more easily. This puts us in a stronger position, more than ever before, to realize our ambition of helping 500 million people develop their careers with five million companies in the region,” stated Peter Bithos, chief executive officer for Asia at SEEK.

Recently, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) announced that the country’s unemployment rate is at 3.6% in November 2023.

“We are excited to facilitate more tailored job matches between employers and talent, powered by SEEK’s AI technology to continue providing jobs to every Filipino. The new Jobstreet by SEEK platform can now seamlessly match them based on specific skills, job roles, and career aspirations is crucial in the Philippines’ highly dynamic and evolving employment landscape,” said Dannah Majarocon, managing director for the Philippines at JobStreet by SEEK.

The unified marketplace platform brings forth new AI-powered advancements to the JobStreet and JobsDB platforms in Asia, aimed at enhancing the employment experience for both employers and job seekers.

For employers, the new platform deploys AI models to assess talent suitability and provide highly personalized recommendations by processing data from various sources, including resumes, job ad descriptions and the employer’s past behaviors.

To enhance the job-hunting process for talent, the platform now easily matches them to AI-recommended jobs they are most qualified for based on their experience and skills.

With the larger dataset acquired across Asia Pacific, SEEK’s AI algorithms can provide even more precise and relevant matches between employers and talent. In moving to a unified marketplace platform, SEEK can now scale its use of data-driven insight, product testing and innovation at pace.

SEEK has also introduced a new natural language search feature on its JobStreet platform in the country. This innovation allows talent to submit job queries using simple phrases or complete sentences on the platform, so they do not need to rely solely on keyword phrases (e.g. “Business analyst”).

Powered by a large language model (LLM), the feature enables a search experience that is more organic and appealing to jobseekers. This feature is set to be rolled out across the rest of SEEK’s Asia Pacific markets in 2024.