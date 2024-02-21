Vertiv rolls out exclusive UPS model for SMEs in PH

Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, has introduced the Vertiv Liebert PSA650-PH.

Exclusively available in the Philippines, the Liebert PSA650-PH is an affordable line-interactive uninterruptible power supply (UPS) system designed for desktop workstations, networking equipment, gaming peripherals, and smart home equipment.

It is available now through distributors and channel partners in the Philippines.

The Liebert PSA650-PH offers reliable power protection, featuring four standard power sockets with grounding protection for hassle-free connection to electronic equipment; overload protection and alarm; fuse protection; and built-in automatic voltage regulator (AVR) for clean and stable power output.

Battery backup provides time for graceful shutdown during outage conditions. The compact unit is just 101w× 280d × 142h mm (4.0w × 11.0d × 5.6h in), and includes four standard outlets with grounding.

“With hybrid work arrangements becoming the norm and many of us relying on our computers and IT equipment to work or play, the reliability and availability of quality power have become critical in our day-to-day,” said Lovely Limoran, distribution manager at Vertiv Philippines.

“Having a UPS system in your home or small office setup is now crucial. That’s why Vertiv released the Liebert PSA650-PH, offering a new, affordable option for those looking for uninterrupted digital experiences.”

The Vertiv Liebert PSA650-PH is part of the “power trio” of UPS systems, along with the Vertiv Liebert ITA2 5 to 40kVA and the Vertiv Liebert GXE 6 to 10kVA, featured during the recent Vertiv Partner Appreciation Night held on Feb. 20 at Revel at the Palace, Taguig City.

The Liebert PSA650-PH will soon be available in all Vertiv ecommerce stores on Lazada P2,280.