Defending champ retains title at 26th PH Math Olympiad

The 26th Philippine Mathematical Olympiad (PMO) was staged recently with Filbert Ephraim S. Wu of Victory Christian International School again emerging as this year’s champion.

Wu also finished first last year and was selected as a member of the Philippine team that represented the country in the 64th International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) – the world championship mathematics competition where he eventually bagged a silver medal.

Also sharing the podium were Jerome Austin N. Te of Jubilee Christian Academy, who emerged as the 26th PMO’s 1st Runner-Up, and Mohammad Nur G. Casib of Philippine Science High School – Central Mindanao Campus, who won as 2nd Runner-Up. Both are also veterans of various local and foreign science and math competitions.

The three winners received medals, trophies, certificates, and cash grants worth P100,000, P75,000, and P50,000, respectively.

The 26th PMO also bestowed special awards to two of the competition’s participants.

Mateo Inigo Espocia of the Philippine Science High School – Main Campus was recognized as the Top Junior Contestant. This award is given to the grade 7, 8, or 9 student who gained the highest score in the national stage.

Meanwhile, Erich A. Paredes of the International School Manila emerged to as the top female contestant, garnering the highest score among all other female participants.

Both awardees received a medal, certificate, and a cash grant worth P5,000.

The awarding ceremony was held last Feb. 18, 2024 at the Ateneo de Manila University – courtesy of the Mathematical Society of the Philippines (MSP)and the Department of Science and Technology-Science Education Institute (DOST-SEI).

The 20 national finalists will be invited to the Mathematical Olympiad Summer Camp (MOSC) from which the Philippine team (composed of six delegates) to the International Math Olympiad will be selected.

The world championship will be held in Bath, United Kingdom this July.