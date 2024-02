Amazon customer service team in PH opens 500 jobs in Davao City

Amazon Operation Services Philippines announced on Monday, Feb. 26, that it will hire over 500 customer service professionals for permanent and full-time jobs which will be fully work-from-home and night-shift positions.

The new hires will support customers in the US and other countries and will strengthen Amazon’s existing customer service teams in Cebu and Manila.

Interested applicants may apply for remote customer service associate and remote team manager roles at jobs.amazon.ph and will be required to pass virtual assessments remotely.

Selected candidates will be invited to Amazon’s Job Fair held in Davao City on February 28 to learn more about Amazon and the next steps of the hiring process.

“Today we are proud to announce that we are creating more than 500 jobs in Davao City to support the world-class customer service that Amazon is known for. This is an exciting opportunity for job seekers in Davao City who are looking for a fulfilling experience working for a company which strives to be Earth’s best employer,” said Steve Emerson, president of Amazon Operation Services Philippines.

Amazon Operation Services Philippines offers a competitive salary and a comprehensive benefit package, including:

Health and insurance benefits from day one, such as private medical insurance, medical spending account (for unreimbursed medical, dental, vision services and traditional medicine), life insurance, critical illness insurance, disability and personal accident insurance;

Annual and sick leaves;

Amazon’s Employee Assistance Program which provides employees and any eligible dependent family members with confidential support, guidance and resources for every aspect of work and personal life;

Expert training and ongoing opportunities to learn and grow within Amazon.

Applicants must be based in Davao City, hold a high school diploma or equivalent and possess eligibility to work in the Philippines.

They also should have a minimum of one year of experience in customer service, preferably in a call center or similar environment, be comfortable with working from home full-time and have a suitable work-from-home space, including a reliable Internet connection with a minimum speed of 50Mbps.