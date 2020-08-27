AMD Battle Arena released on Fortnite

Chipmaker AMD recently partnered with US-based boutique computer manufacturer Maingear and content creator MakaMakes in baring its sponsored game maps on the Battle Royale title. The three Fortnite Creative Island maps dubbed the “AMD Battle Arena” will bring new game modes that 350 million registered players can explore.

“For these maps, AMD wanted me to create a stadium or arena of sorts where players could battle it out and compete in fun multiplayer games. I wanted to add some branding to the stadium to make sure that the players knew they are playing in the AMD Battle Arena so I created these AMD Radeon and Ryzen logos that are suspended in the air,” MakaMakes shared.

The maps were built on the sandbox game Fortnite Creative, a title developed and published by Epic Games. Similar to Minecraft, Fortnite Creative is a meta game where players can share their own maps and game modes, or recreate maps from other titles. Some prominent structures include the Millennium Falcon from Star Wars and Castle Black from Game of Thrones.

The three maps each have a specific game format – Free-For-All mode, Capture the Flag, and Box Fights. Players can access these maps by entering the map code 8651-9841-1639. AMD will be sharing the participating players’ gaming highlights through its own social media channels.

To join, video recordings of gameplay highlights must be posted on social media platforms with the tags #AMDBattleArena and #AMDSweepstakesEntry. AMD will then pick one random participant who will win a Maingear PC valued at around P145,836.00 and is equipped with a Ryzen 7 chip and a Radeon RX 5700 XT GPU.