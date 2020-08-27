Fitbit to debut flagship Sense smartwatch, refreshed Versa 3 in Q4

Wearable firm Fitbit is introducing in the local market two new smartwatch offerings: the Fitbit Sense, advertised as the “most capable Fitbit wearable” to date, and the successor of the Versa 2 – the Versa 3. Although the two share a significant amount of design cues, the Sense will be featuring an atrial fibrillation detection system through a built-in electrocardiogram app.

This ECG capability of the Fitbit Sense, which is still pending FDA approval, is a functionality that is similar to what is seen in Apple and Samsung’s newly-released smartwatch devices that are already in the market.

The Sense model also comes equipped with an electro-dermal activity sensor that enables it to collect skin temperature data, which when partnered with heart rate readings, scores the stress level of its wearer. Through the Fitbit app, the user can monitor these levels, with lower scores translating to higher current stress conditions.

“Our mission to make everyone in the world healthier has never been more important than it is today. Covid-19 has shown us all how critical it is to take care of both our physical and mental health and well-being. Our new products and services are our most innovative yet, coupling our most advanced sensor technology and algorithms to unlock more information about our bodies and our health so you can be in control,” said James Park, co-founder and CEO of Fitbit.

“We are breaking new ground with our wearables, helping you better understand and manage your stress and heart health, and pulling your key health metrics together in a simple and digestible way to track things like skin temperature, heart rate variability and SpO2 so you can see how it’s all connected.”

Aside from the ECG and EDA (Exploratory Data Analysis) features, the Sense and Versa 3 are similar in many specifications. Both smartwatches have the same GPS feature, touchscreen Oled displays, 50m water-resistance, up to 12-hours battery life when using continuous GPS, and a wide selection of straps made of woven fiber and leather.

When compared directly to its predecessor, the Versa 3 brings a simpler strap detachment mechanism now with a single button, and an added support for Google Assistant which can be used in tandem with the new built-in speaker.

Both devices are scheduled to hit store shelves by early Q4 2020 but pre-orders are now ongoing. The Fitbit Sense will retail for P19,490 and comes in carbon/graphite stainless steel and lunar white/soft gold stainless steel colorways. Meanwhile, the Fitbit Versa 3 is priced at P14,790 and will be available in black/black aluminum, pink clay/soft gold aluminum and midnight/soft gold aluminum variants.