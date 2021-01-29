PH gets $100,000 donation from OpenText to fight food insecurity

US-based information management solutions firm OpenText recently announced a combined donation of $1 million to food banks in communities around the world, with the Philippines getting the lion’s share of the donation in Asia Pacific at $100,000.

Shown present during the turnover of OpenText’s $100,000 donation to Rise Against Hunger Philippines are (from left to right) Danica Mariz Noble, executive assistant at Cloud Services; Jomar Fleras, executive director at Rise Against Hunger Philippines; Rene Morta, vice president at Cloud Services; Carlo Negrillo Sr., manager for technical support at CS; Augie Mendoza Jr., VP and site leader for the Philippines; Mary Ann Malig, manager technical support, and Roda Merca, director, technical support at CS

“The demand for food banks has never been greater, and we wanted to do our part to meet this heightened and historic need,” said OpenText CEO and CTO Mark J. Barrenechea.

“This past holiday season, OpenText teams in 58 communities around the world supported local food banks to help ensure everyone had enough to eat. These communities support OpenText every day, and we are grateful to have been able to support them in turn.”

The donations will help food banks provide up to 4 million meals to individuals and families in 21 countries worldwide, including the Philippines.

“OpenText allocated $100,000 for the Philippines – the largest donation the company made in the Asia Pacific region – given the magnitude of the challenges faced by our nation,” said Augie Mendoza Jr., vice president and site leader for the Philippines.

“Besides the pandemic-related challenges, there are many communities here that haven’t recovered yet from the devastation caused by the recent typhoons.”

This is the first donation of the OpenText Voyager Fund, an extension of the OpenText Voyager Program launched in 2020 to strengthen the OpenText community of customers, partners, and employees. The OpenText Voyager Fund will identify critical needs in our communities and support local partners in addressing them.

“The OpenText Voyager Fund will work with local partners to make a difference in the communities where we live and work,” continued Barrenechea. “We’re grateful that our first contribution will address the real challenge of food insecurity during this important time of year, and we look forward to continuing to work with our local partners in the months and years ahead.”