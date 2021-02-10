Infinix unveils Hot 10 Play budget gaming smartphone

Hong Kong-based smartphone maker Infinix recently announced official availability of its newest entry-level device targeted towards the mobile gaming market on a budget. For the P4,299 price tag, customers will get a 12nm Helio G25 processor, dual rear cameras, and a 6000mAh battery.

Exclusively sold on Lazada, the Hot 10 Play the brand’s solution for a low-priced gaming device. However, as evident with its price, there is a major disconnect between its intended use and the actual specs it comes it.

Despite being advertised as a gaming smartphone, only the beefy 6000mAh battery supports the vision. The Power Marathon Technology being highlighted by Infinix puts out a potential 13.8 hours of battery life during gameplay, adding an additional 19 hours on Ultra Power Mode.

But the device is equipped with only 2GB of memory and 32GB of storage. It also runs the Android 10 Go edition platform which is seen on lightweight budget phones built for calls and texts.

The 720p display only produces around 263 pixels-per-inch density and at 6.82-inches, it manages to get around 90.66% screen-to-body ratio. The main camera at the back is a 13MP shooter with an unspecified secondary camera and an unnecessary quad-LED flash.

The Hot 10 Play will be utilizing the processor clocking at 2.0GHz and its built-in Hyper Engine technology for smart switching between LTE and Wi-Fi. This processor is paired with a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU.

For a sub-P5,000 smartphone, Infinix was able to add a fingerprint sensor, facial recognition, 10W charging, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a dual Sim tray with a dedicated microSDXC slot, and 1080p@30fps recording for both the rear and front cameras. It comes in either Aegean Blue or Morandi Green color variants.