M Lhuillier ties up with streaming platform POPTV for subscription payment

Remittance and payment firm M Lhuillier has partnered with POPTV to allow subscribers of the newest streaming platform to sign up for subscription at M Lhuillier outlets.

“The pandemic has caused everyone many worries and troubles, and our role as a payment center is to give them the value of convenience and ease. With more than 2,600 M Lhuillier branches nationwide, we strive to be closer to the Filipino people by being committed to bringing a fast, safe, and reliable service to them,” said Michael Lhuillier, president and CEO of M Lhuillier Financial Services Inc.

“We are excited to announce to our kababayans that POPTV is now available in all ML branches nationwide. Now you can relax and enjoy right at your homes. You don’t have to go out to watch your favorite stars or movies. The whole family can bond for just P49,” said Jackeline Chua, COO of POPTV.

POPTV subscriptions are now available in more than 2,600 M Lhuillier branches nationwide. Customers can visit any M Lhuillier branch, fill out the form, pay the amount, and wait for their subscription to be activated.

They may also opt to buy using the ML Wallet App. Just log in, go to Bills Payment, and select POPTV. Fill out the details and purchase the subscription using their ML wallet.

With POPTV, they can enjoy movies and series that include local blockbusters from ABS-CBN, VIVA, Regal, and TBA Studios, as well as tagalized KDramas, BL series, animes, Asian movies, and many more.

To download the streaming app, just search for POPTV PINAS on Google Play, Huawei App Gallery, and Apple App Store. Users can avail its P49 subscription good for 10 days or P99 for 30 days.