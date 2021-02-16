PCC sues Mandaluyong condo firm due to exclusive Internet deal

The Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) has filed a case against Greenfield Developer Corp. and its subsidiary Leopard Connectivity Business Solutions due to the exclusive Internet service provider (ISP) deal for the residents of its condominium in Mandaluyong City.

Greenfield Corp. only allows its residents at Twin Oaks Place (TOP) in Greenfield District to use the fixed-line Internet services of Leopard Connectivity.

“As the investigative and prosecutorial arm of the PCC, the Enforcement Office alleged that Greenfield and Leopard abused their dominance as TOP’s property developer and fixed-line Internet provider by preventing the entry of other ISPs to provide their services to residents and limiting the market to Leopard as sole ISP, in violation of the Philippine Competition Act,” the anti-trust body said in a statement Monday, Feb. 15.

The PCC added that without any competition in providing Internet services at Twin Oaks Place, residents are forced to pay higher prices for slower speed and unreliable Internet connection.

Based on PCC’s investigation, the Leopard’s Connectivity’s P2,699 per month for 20 Mbps plan could have fetched a faster Internet speed of 50 to 75 Mbps from other providers.

For P3,500 a month, Leopard Connectivity can only provide 40 Mbps speed while the same price from other ISPs can provide a faster connection of 100 to 150 Mbps.

“As more Filipinos shift to working and learning from home under the new normal, property developers competing for the market of digital connectivity should not resort to unduly foreclosing competition and restricting choices for consumers, but compete on fair terms. After all, the competition law does not prevent condominiums to offer their own ISPs, provided other options are made available to residents,” PCC Enforcement director Orlando Polinar said.

Under the Philippine Competition Act, entities found abusing their market dominance could face a fine of up to P110 million. — Kris Crismundo (PNA)