SEC warns against crypto, crowdfunding scams

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday, Feb. 16, warned the public against individuals and groups engaged in unauthorized investment-taking activities disguised as cryptocurrency trading and franchising.

In separate advisories issued on Feb. 9, the SEC advised the public to exercise caution when dealing with Solmax Global Limited and Igniter 100, as well as BitAccelerate.

The groups have not secured the necessary licenses to offer securities for sale within the Philippines, as required under Republic Act 8799, or the Securities Regulation Code.

Solmax Global and Igniter 100 have been enticing the public to invest in its initial coin offering (ICO) through its Filipino Independent Marketing Partners (IMP).

Supposedly based in London, Solmax and Igniter 100 are operated by Florian Krueger, Serge Meulenbelt, Abdul Rehman Sandhu, Steven Lubka, Thelma Dhlovu, Aarron Bates, and Asim Mirza.

The groups’ ICO supposedly involves their cryptocurrency called “Equity Token” or “i100” valued at 0.38 pounds per token/share as of November 2020, with expectations that the price would drastically increase once listed in the open market this year.

The investment packages range from 25 to 5,000 euros, with a total guaranteed passive income of 1 percent per day for a total of 200 percent for 200 days. The investor could increase their returns to 2 percent per day for 100 days if they could recruit at least three more into the scheme.

The investor has the option to lock in their investment for a year in exchange for a bigger income, depending on the corresponding number of equity tokens or 100 shares derived from their chosen package.

Based on a projected value of 6 to 8 euros per share once the tokens are listed, investing in Solmax and Igniter 100 could allegedly generate returns of 1,500 percent.

Solmax and Igniter 100 also provide other income opportunities for investors, such as ranking bonuses, referral commissions, binary bonuses, matching bonuses, global pool bonuses, as well as car, travel, and gadget incentives, among others.

The SEC warned that Solmax and Igniter 100, despite claiming legitimacy abroad, may be operating a Ponzi scheme, wherein early-stage investors are likely to be paid out from investments of new investors instead of from the sale of legitimate products or services.

Furthermore, both entities have not secured a license from the SEC to conduct its ICO within the Philippines. They are neither included among the registered banks, exchanges, or companies engaged in digital assets with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

On the other hand, BitAccelerate, which also operates under the names Bitaccelerateproject.com, BA, and BitAccelerator, claims to be operating a crowdfunding international platform that provides investors both long-term active and passive income.

Investors could supposedly generate income from BitAccelerate’s compensation plans, depending on the number of referrals and/or membership fees they have gathered.

The investor will then be asked to download the Telegram app, where they could input their investments through the BitAccelerate Bot.

Investors could generate up to 350 percent maximum passive income from their investments, or about 2 percent to 8 percent daily profit.

BitAccelerate’s so-called smart contract partakes of the nature of securities through an investment contract, where investors need not exert any effort other than to invest or place money for them to earn a profit, according to the SEC.

The SEC reminded the public that cryptocurrencies are very volatile and involve a higher degree of risk, making any promise of lucrative returns “truly ambiguous.”