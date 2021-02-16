SKY rolls out Evo digibox that combines cable channels, streaming apps

Cable and broadband firm SKY has launched SKY Evo, a digibox innovation that allows users to discover over 190 SKYcable channels and watch on-demand video content through pre-installed video streaming apps such as iWantTFC, HBO GO, YouTube, and Amazon Prime.

Further amplifying their home entertainment experience are over 5,000 downloadable apps and games that they can tap to engage in family bonding activities.

“During these challenging times, we understand that entertainment has been a source of happiness and escape at home. We always seek content in various platforms and devices, may it be a smartphone or tablet. But of course, nothing beats how immersive the big television screen is. After all, a TV at home unites family members when they bond over their favorite films, shows, or app activities. So, to evolve and adapt to their needs, we came up with SKY Evo for enhanced viewing experience, flexible content selection, and non-stop entertainment for the whole family,” Abigail Ng Sy, head of PayTV products at SKY.

On top of the entertainment offerings of SKY Evo, the device is also equipped with Google Assistant, a virtual assistant that can follow commands and answer questions with just a press of a button and speaking through the remote control. It also has Chromecast built-in, which enables wireless casting of contents from mobile devices to the big screen.

SKY Evo comes standard with all SKY Fiber Unli Broadband + HD Cable TV plans for a one-time installation fee of P2,000. It is also available on SKYcable plans for a one-time installation fee of P2,500.