JG Summit taps HR platform Darwinbox to embrace digital workplace

Local conglomerate JG Summit Holdings has announced its move to completely digitalize its HR processes by tapping HR tech platform provider Darwinbox.

JG Summit president and CEO Lance Y. Gokongwei

On exploring the market and closely evaluating several global solutions, JG Summit chose Darwinbox for its technology and expertise in bringing solutions for Asian enterprises.

“We believe that going digital is the way forward and we are happy to have partnered with new-age and innovative HR solution provider Darwinbox, the human capital management solutions provider of choice of Asian conglomerates and multinational corporations in the region for their digital transformation initiatives. Their mobile-first and futuristic platform will play a critical role in bringing the digital agility and experience we intend to offer our employees,” said Lance Y. Gokongwei, JG Summit president and CEO.

As JG Summit pursues its ambition to solidify its position among the largest conglomerates in the Philippines, Gokongwei said digitalization will be a key enabler to the company’s success. The conglomerates’ digitalization strategy started two years ago, but the pandemic turbocharged this effort.

“We fully recognize that no organization can exist without its people. Our people are central to all the processes in our organization and we can only succeed through their collective and individual contributions. With Darwinbox we will be able to deliver and fulfill this to help us achieve our HR goals faster and smarter,” Gokongwei said.

Darwinbox is a hire-to-retire HCM solution that serves more than 500+ Asian enterprises and more than 1 million+ employees. The company has recently been backed by the world’s largest cloud player — Salesforce.

“We are thrilled to partner with one of the leading conglomerates in the Philippines and are excited about revolutionizing the HR experience for their employees”, said Jayant Paleti, co-founder of Darwinbox.

“Phase 1 of this partnership will benefit thousands of employees across the group companies by bringing all the HR functions to one digital platform. With a couple of clicks, employees will be empowered to complete HR activities on the mobile itself, engage in performance conversations, connect with their peers from anywhere and new hires can experience a 100% virtual onboarding making their work life simpler and smarter with Darwinbox,” he added.

In the months to come, the Philippine conglomerate will digitalize the HR function of several of their business units using Darwinbox across several aspects of HR including Recruitment, Onboarding, Performance Management, and Talent Management.