Poe wants content of streaming platforms regulated by MTRCB

During a Senate hearing Thursday, Feb. 23, on Sen. Grace Poe raised the possibility of regulating the content of online sites and streaming services.

Sen. Grace Poe

Screengrab from the Senate

Poe, a former chairperson of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB), said streaming platforms should implement more stringent self-regulation and be monitored to ensure that their content are age-appropriate, especially for young viewers.

She also suggested requiring streaming services to secure legislative franchises before they are allowed to operate in the country like cable and broadcast companies.

Poe said she supports measures that would update and expand the powers of the MTRCB and help the local entertainment industry.

“We want to make sure that MTRCB keeps up with the constantly-changing media industry,” Poe said.

Sen. Robin Padilla echoed Poe’s sentiments, saying it is high time to update and give the MTRCB and other agencies “the needed teeth to protect youths from immoral and illegal” content online.

“Ang ating pong layunin sa araw na ito ay siguraduhin na mariin at epektibo ang ating patnubay sa mga manunood lalo na sa ating mga kabataang nasa murang edad at bubot pa ang kamalayan, mula sa mga palabas at audio-visual media sa ano mang moda, porma at plataporma,” Padilla said at the start of the hearing.

Before suspending the hearing in the afternoon, he also stressed the need for agencies like the MTRCB to have better tools against movie piracy.

“Kami pong lahat na taga pelikula na nandidito sa Senado naniniwala po na kailangan madagdagan ang mandato ninyo para labanan po natin itong mga online na ito.” he said.

Padilla noted some 38 years have passed since the MTRCB was established — and it has been outdated at this time of Internet and online gaming.

“Nakakalungkot man, napag-iwanan na po ang MTRCB sa pagsasala ng mga naglipanang audio-visual media at content sa makabagong plataporma at moda ng panonood,” he said.