Gorobinsons.ph adds Handyman, No Brand to e-commerce portfolio

Robinsons Retail’s DIY format Handyman Do it Best and No Brand, a franchise from EMart of Korea, are the latest brands to launch under gorobinsons.ph, an e-commerce site envisioned to serve as a virtual marketplace for all the group’s formats.

With the inclusion of Handyman Do it Best on the platform, customers may now shop online for a wide range of hardware and home improvement products. No Brand, on the other hand, offers private label grocery and frozen food items from Korea.

“Going online was an inevitable step Robinsons Retail had to take, and we see gorobinsons.ph as a one-stop online shop and lifestyle partner for our shoppers. The new dynamic of social distancing and quarantine made the role of e-commerce all the more crucial to keep serving customers,” said Robina Gokongwei Pe, Robinsons Retail president and CEO.

Gorobinsons.ph currently serves as an online store for supermarket banners Robinsons Supermarket, The Marketplace and Shopwise, offering fresh produce and grocery items as well as imported gourmet selections.

Toys ‘R’ Us is also in gorobinsons.ph, housing a diverse portfolio of popular children’s toys and educational products. Gorobinsons.ph has a mobile app which can be downloaded in IOS and Playstore.

The service currently covers select areas in Metro Manila and Rizal, and is set to expand its scope further in the coming months.

“Our aim is to bring our customers closer to products and services that they need at various touchpoints, and we are banking on technological synergies to make this all possible. The strategic onboarding of Robinsons Retail banners in gorobinsons.ph and targeted digital campaigns are all part of deepening our digital footprint. The platform is also integrated with the Robinsons Rewards Program, whose 3.1 million members can earn rewards points if they purchase products through gorobinsons.ph” said Edna Belleza, gorobinsons.ph general manager.

Gorobinsons.ph is set to onboard additional formats Robinsons Department Store, True Value, Southstar Drug, and Robinsons Appliances within 2021.

This year, Robinsons Retail is also targeting to more than double the contribution of e-commerce to total sales across all its business units. The company recorded 10x year-on-year growth in e-commerce sales as of end 2020.