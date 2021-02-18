GCash launches ‘QR on Demand’ to send, receive money using personal QR

Mobile wallet operator GCash has launches “QR on Demand”, a new money transfer feature that allows its users to send and receive money using their own personal QR.

QR on Demand’s Send via QR lets its users scan or upload another customer’s QR code, so users are assured that they’re sending money to the correct person.

This also eliminates the process of having to enter a mobile number manually, making the process of sending money faster, and avoids money incorrectly sent to wrong numbers.

Receive via QR, on the other hand, allows customers to generate their own personal QR code that can be scanned by other users or uploaded to the app to send money to. This is even more secure since it doesn’t divulge a customer’s GCash number publicly, and doesn’t expire so other users can use the same QR code to send money multiple times.

Fully verified GCash users can also assign a peso value to the code itself so that a certain amount will be auto-generated every time the code is scanned, assuring customers of exact payments for every transaction.

Sending and receiving money via QR also protects users against the pandemic, a phenomenon that continues to impair both Filipino citizens and the Philippine economy even in 2021..

“Aside from money transfers, the new QR on Demand feature can also be used by enterprising citizens in conducting informal businesses,” said Martha Sazon, president and CEO of GCash.

In 2017, GCash launched the GCash QR feature which allowed users to scan a merchant’s QR code and pay cashless. It worked by using the user’s smartphone camera to scan a GCash Partner Merchant’s QR code, and was deployed in major areas such as malls, and to even smaller vendor partners, such as sari-sari stores, fishball vendors, and sorbetes vendors.