PH moves up in mobile Internet speed rankings

The Philippine government said it is closely monitoring the performance of local telcos as the country moved up to the 86th spot in the global mobile Internet speed rankings in January 2021 based on an Ookla report.

This is a marked improvement from its 111th rank in the same period last 2020.

For fixed broadband, the country’s average download speed was recorded at 32.73 Mbps. The country retained its 100th ranking in the fixed broadband global average category.

Additionally, compared to December 2020, the Ookla January 2021 results witnessed a 4.10% increase from 31.44 Mbps (fixed broadband), and 14.53% from 22.50 Mbps (mobile).

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DIST) said the government had been providing assistance to telcos in their infrastructure buildup by expediting the approval of tower permits as a measure to improve Internet services amid the ongoing pandemic.

DICT secretary Gregorio B. Honasan II said the DICT will continue to coordinate with the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to help ensure that the telco’s roll-out plans are complied with in a timely manner.

The DICT and NTC are conducting bi-monthly meetings with telcos to check on the status of their network roll-out plans and to address any problems that may cause lags in its implementation.