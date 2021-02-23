PLDT inks interconnection deal with 3rd telco DITO

Telecommunications firm PLDT and industry newcomer DITO have recently entered into an agreement for the construction of a transmission facility that will serve as the point of interconnection for their subscribers.

PLDT chief revenue officer Al Panlilio (left) and DITO Telecommunity chairman and CEO Dennis Uy

Under the agreement, PLDT will establish and manage the interconnection facility that will operate as the primary physical interface for both companies.

“It is important for us that we establish this interconnection capability between PLDT-Smart and the customers of DITO as mandated by the NTC, and principally to make sure that our customers are able to communicate,” said PLDT chief revenue officer and Smart Communications president and CEO Al Panlilio.

“During this pandemic, technology has been a lifeline for our customers so we want to make sure that our connectivity is solid in helping our fellow Filipinos and the entire nation during these critical times. We thank DITO for this partnership and I am looking forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship,” he added.

The interconnection hub is expected to deliver the intercarrier requirements of DITO which will benefit all fixed and wireless subscribers of PLDT and DITO by enabling them to communicate and connect to all the services needed.

The planned facility is expected to be completed by end-March in time for the commercial operations of DITO.

“Being chosen as the country’s third player, DITO knew from day one that in order for us to deliver our commitment to the Filipino, we needed to work hand-in-hand with the pioneers of the telco industry like PLDT. I’d like to express my gratitude to everyone in making the interconnection agreement between DITO and PLDT possible,” said DITO Telecommunity chairman and CEO Dennis Uy during the virtual signing.

“It’s been a privilege to work alongside all of you in providing the Philippines with the world-class connectivity that we all deserve,” Uy added.