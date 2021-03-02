Cebu, Davao take first crack on Dito services on March 8

CEBU CITY – The cities and towns in Metro Cebu and Metro Davao will be the first to experience the services of Dito Telecommunity starting March 8, the company announced on Tuesday, March 2.

Lawyer Adel Tamano, chief administrative officer of Dito Telecommunity, said in a media advisory circulated on social media that their “services will be made available” in 10 localities in Metro Cebu.

Services will also be experienced in five areas of Metro Davao, namely: cities of Davao, Panabo, Tagum, and Digos, and the town of Carmen.

Cebu City, with a population of over six million, leads other localities that will experience the opening salvo of the services of the Philippines’ third telecommunications provider.

In southern Cebu, the local government units (LGUs) identified as among the places included in the initial rollout of services will be the cities of Carcar, Naga, and Talisay, and towns of San Fernando and Minglanilla.

The cities of Mandaue and Danao and the towns of Consolacion and Liloan in the north are also included in the launching of Dito’s services.

“However, commercial activities of Dito beginning March 8 shall be in key cities in Visayas and Mindanao and will eventually make its way to the rest of the country (located within, of course, the more than 37 percent population coverage) in just a couple of months,” Tamano said. — John Rey Saavedra (PNA)