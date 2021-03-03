Globe launches own network virtualization platform

Globe Telecom — through its enterprise arm Globe Business — said it has become the first telco to launch network virtualization in the Philippines.

Using the company’s Network Function Virtualization Orchestrator (NFVO), businesses across the country can now set up their Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) requirements virtually, along with a symphony of cybersecurity and communications applications.

“Before NFVO came to fruition, companies were required to install multiple hardware to get their network running seamlessly. With the limitations caused by Covid-19 and the ever-rising demand for Internet connectivity, it became apparent that virtualization would be the next step to revolutionize networks,” said Peter Maquera, senior vice president for Globe Business.

“NFVO provides businesses with stable, reliable, and scalable networks by replacing physical appliances, such as routers, firewalls, IP PBX systems, and load balancers, with virtual ones.”

The virtualized network functions include SD-WAN capabilities and Virtual Firewalls (vFW). SD-WAN allows businesses to use any existing connectivity and deploy their own virtual private network to any location.

vFW, on the other hand, provides companies with the ability to grant or block traffic and protect private networks against threats.

NFVO makes it possible for businesses to connect to cloud resources; enhance and automate branch connectivity; manage and control incoming and outgoing network traffic; enable routing, firewall security, and virtual private network connectivity; and get subscription-based business telephony services hosted in Globe data centers.

“Aside from the security, real-time network visibility, and control that NFVO gives, the platform also equips businesses with a competitive edge through speed and agility,” added Maquera.

“A physical network setup usually takes more than a month. With Globe’s scalable solution, service-level agreements are cut down to mere hours, if they already have existing connectivity in place, leading to more cost savings and no interruptions to services, since everything’s virtual.”