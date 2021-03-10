Huawei warns against divide between leaders, laggards in digital tech adoption

The Covid-19 era became the catalyst that brought new requirements for digital infrastructure. And while this technology has empowered not just individuals and enterprises but even countries as a whole as well, the unequal access to digital technology and the skills has exponentially widened the digital divide.

Huawei deputy chairman Ken Hu

With 5G, cloud, and AI, the majority of industries are now accelerating their transition to the emerging digital technology-powered service delivery models. Technology has also created a large-scale impact in how the world combats the pandemic, according to Huawei deputy chairman Ken Hu.

In his keynote speech at the Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2021, Hu placed great importance in innovations that drive social value in the world’s road to recovery. He likened it to Huawei’s 300 networks across 170 countries with stable operations amidst the new conditions. In Indonesia, the company has deployed more than 50,000 base stations using a new digital delivery technology while integrated routers in China have been enabling multi-cloud access for enterprises for low-cost cloud migration.

“Innovation isn’t just about solving the challenges we face today. It’s about lighting up tomorrow. Once we get the pandemic under control, we need to think hard about how we can innovate to improve quality of life, make businesses smarter, and create a more inclusive world,” explained Hu.

Hu presented the AR-powered Cyberverse app that the company developed to demonstrate how 5G connectivity, 5G devices, and AR technology can be used to create realistic simulations that seamlessly integrate virtual and physical realities with high-precision, centimeter-level positioning capabilities, massive computing power, and high-bandwidth transmission through 5G. This app is targeted for industries like education, entertainment, tourism, transportation, and navigation.

When it comes to being an ICT infrastructure provider, Huawei is focused on three areas – technology, products, and applications. It also predicts that 97% of all large-scale companies will be using artificial intelligence for operations by 2025, and that 55% of China’s entire gross domestic product will be driven by its digital business.

“We have to focus innovation on bridging the gap between the haves and have-nots, and on driving digital inclusion. All industries should focus on improving their capabilities, building out the ecosystem, and creating value with digital technology,” Hu said.