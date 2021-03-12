M Lhuillier gifts handwashing facilities to schools in Iloilo

Regular and proper handwashing should be practiced not just at home but also everywhere you go — especially in places where we spend a huge chunk of our days like workplaces and schools. Face-to-face classes may be put on hold during the pandemic, but it’s important that schools have the necessary facility where students could wash their hands by the time physical classes are finally allowed.

As part of its commitment to being the Tulay ng PaMLyang Pilipino, M Lhuillier Financial Services Inc. has been extending help to various public schools around the country throughout the past years in order to improve their facilities.

This time, M Lhuillier has reached out to two schools in Iloilo — Camangahan Elementary School Extension Classes (Andres Drapiza IP School) and Quintine Salas Elementary School — to put up handwashing facilities for the students as part of its Bulig Eskwela 2020 program.

Last September 22, 2020, M Lhuillier employees in Iloilo journeyed to a remote part of the province to turn over a comfort room and handwashing facility to Camangahan Elementary School Extension Classes (Andres Drapiza IP School). This school holds extension classes for the Ati community of Sitio Igtugba, Barangay Camangahan in the Municipality of Guimbal.

The school’s principal, Ms. Rosella Genise, believes that having convenient and child-friendly facilities in the school would improve the quality of education, so she reached out to M Lhuillier to seek assistance — a call that the company readily answered.

Aside from the new structures, M Lhuillier also gifted the school with a computer set and a printer along with school bags and other supplies for their students.

On September 24, 2020, the company also turned over a handwashing facility and a flagpole to Quintine Salas Elementary School in Jaro, Iloilo City. Their principal, Ms. Herminia M. Jacbang, expressed her appreciation to the company for taking part in the development of their school. She said that she considers M Lhuillier as their partner in improving their school’s facilities.

No matter where you are in the Philippines — from cities to remote municipalities — M Lhuillier will always be of service to the Filipino people not just through convenient and reliable financial services but also through projects that help improve the community.

M Lhuillier, the Philippines’ largest and most respected non-bank financial institution, continues to uphold its promise of being the Bridge and Tulay ng PaMLyang Pilipino with more than 3,000 serviceable locations nationwide. It continuously seeks better and innovative ways to serve its community by providing fast, easy, and reliable financial services such as Kwarta Padala, Quick Cash Loan, Bills Payment, Insurance Plan, Money Exchange, Jewelry, ML Wallet, ML Express, ML Logistics, and Telco and online TV Loading.

Follow M Lhuillier Financial Services, Inc. on Facebook, or visit mlhuillier.com for more information. For inquiries, contact Customer Care through its toll-free number 1-800-1-0572-3252 or email customercare@mlhuillier.com

Sponsored Post