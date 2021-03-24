Accenture to provide vaccination to PH employees

The local office of outsourcing giant Accenture has announced that it will provide vaccination to all its workers in the Philippines.

Photo credit: Freepik.com

“As we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, the health and well-being of our people remains our top priority. In alignment with the government’s national vaccine deployment plan, Accenture will cover the cost of the COVID-19 vaccination for our people in the Philippines who are eligible and who choose to receive it,” Lito Tayag, country managing director of Accenture in the Philippines.

“And on March 18, in conjunction with our Q2 earnings announcement, Accenture announced a one-time bonus, equal to one week of base pay, for all our people below managing director. These decisions are part of Accenture’s unwavering commitment to our employees, as we strive to create a culture that supports their professional growth and personal well-being.”

Accenture made the announcement as it reported its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, which ended on Feb. 28, 2021, with revenues of $12.1 billion, an increase of 8% in US dollars over the same period last year.

Revenue growth for the quarter was reduced approximately 2 percentage points by a decline in revenues from reimbursable travel costs.

Julie Sweet, Accenture’s chief executive officer, said, “With our outstanding second-quarter financial results, we have returned to overall pre-pandemic growth ahead of expectations while continuing to take market share faster than before the pandemic. We have seen another quarter of strong, broad-based demand for our services across geographic markets and industries, and delivered record new bookings as well as excellent profitability and free cash flow.

“Our performance reflects the power of our laser focus on creating client value and being a trusted partner, incredibly talented people and unwavering commitment to inclusion and diversity, strong ecosystem partnerships, and the substantial investments we have made year in and year out since we set out to be the leader in digital, cloud and security and continuous innovation. We are proud to be helping our clients not only recover and rebuild but also reimagine their futures.”