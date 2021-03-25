M Lhuillier bares winners of Valentine’s Day photo contest

M Lhuillier takes its mission to be the Tulay ng PaMLyang Pilipino to heart with Padalang Galing Sa Puso, a Valentine’s Day photo contest that ran from February 10-14, 2021.

Maribert Orpiada won the contest with a photo of her and her son, right next to a photo of her husband Zion. The photos were stitched together to make it look like she and Zion were holding hands. In her caption, she wrote, “Different places, different professions but same feelings. Distance means so little when someone means so much” before continuing with a lengthy love letter.

Coming in at second place is Kim Montenegro, who held up a simple polaroid photo of her and her loved one. Her caption stated, “Guess what I’m wearing? The smile you gave me.” Meanwhile, Mac Emrisse Tore placed third with a touching photo of him and his baby daughter, accompanied by a poem.

M Lhuillier also recognized two consolation awardees, Benjamin Salvador Manuel and Jeraldine Tolentino, who both posted photos of them with their spouses, and the stories of how they met and fell in love. The grand prize winner received P7,000.00, the second-placer earned P5,000.00, and the third-placer won P3,000.00. The consolation prize was P1,500 each.

With a network of over 2,600 branches in the country, M Lhuillier has helped bridge the distance between Filipinos through its key financial solutions like Kwarta Padala. The photo contest, which amassed over 350 entries within five days, allowed patrons of M Lhuillier to share their personal stories, with some even reflecting on how M Lhuillier played a part in them.

Winners were chosen based on a criterion of judging that included adherence or appropriateness to the theme, creativity, clarity of expression, and image quality. The contest amassed over 350 entries within five days.

