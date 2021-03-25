Senate approves fresh 25-year franchise for Dito Telecommunity

On the last day of the session before the Holy Week recess, the Senate approved on Monday, March 22, the franchises of third major telco Dito Telecommunity Corp., another telecommunications company, and four broadcast firms.

Photo credit: Senate

Sen. Grace Poe, the chairperson of the Committee on Public Services, steered the passage of the measures.

The franchise of Dito Telecommunity Corp got the approval of 17 senators, with Senators Risa Hontiveros and Francis Pangilinan voting against it and Senator Panfilo Lacson abstaining.

Previously, the telecommunications sector was being dominated by Smart Communications/Philippine Long Distance Company and Globe Telecom.

Poe said the entry of Dito Telecommunity as a new major player in the Philippine telecommunications market would spur the competition for more affordable and better Internet and mobile services available to more Filipinos.

House Bill 7332 seeks to renew Dito’s franchise for another 25 years. Dito holds a congressional franchise via Mindanao Islamic Telephone Company, Inc., which is set to expire in 2023.

Dito, which was launched commercially last March 8 in various areas in Visayas and Mindanao, was selected as the new major player in the Philippine telecommunications market. It was given a five-year network rollout to realize its commitment to provide at least 55 mbps of mobile data connectivity to at least 84 percent of the country’s population.

The Senate also approved on third and final reading House Bill 7615, under Committee Report No. 207, which seeks to grant the franchise of Instant Data Inc.

Other approved on third reading were four broadcast franchise applications. These are:

House Bill 7488, under Committee Report No. 212, seeks to grant the franchise of Davao City Radio Broadcasting Station. In light of the priority agenda of the Davao City government on disaster risk reduction, they plan to set up a community radio for emergency response and preparedness. The broadcast station will also be used to disseminate advocacy campaigns, as well as the city’s programs and projects.

House Bill 7616, taking into consideration Senate Bill 1462, under Committee Report No. 214, seeks to renew the franchise of the University of the Philippines System. DZUP 1602 is the official radio station of the University of the Philippines which airs in Mega Manila, Central Luzon, and Southern Tagalog. Its radio programs are the collaborative effort of the different colleges and units of the University.

House Bill 8553, under Committee Report No. 217, seeks to renew the franchise of Palawan Broadcasting Corp. At present, Palawan Broadcasting Corp. has radio stations in Taytay and Coron, Palawan, and in Catbalogan, Samar. In its early days, the company operates specifically for urgent personal messages known as ‘panawagan.’ After being shut down during martial law, it continued its broadcast services in 1986 and has been incorporating news, education, and entertainment formats.