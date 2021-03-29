New Dell Latitude laptops feature Intel’s 11th generation vPro chips

Dell Latitude laptops have been designed for mobility and productivity with its small, light and sleek design, so you can work in any place and in any way you need. Offering the industry’s fastest wireless and LTE options, intelligent collaboration and privacy features, and a broad array of port and accessories, staying connected is a breeze so you can easily set up office anywhere.

For added performance, Latitude devices feature Dell Optimizer a built-in artificial intelligence software that learns and adapts to your behavior to create a smarter, more personalized user experience. It automatically improves application performance, battery run time and more in the background, so you have fewer disruptions no matter where you’re working. Powered by latest 11th generation Intel Core vPro processors, the Dell Latitude 7420 and 5420 set a new standard in performance for business laptops.

Designed for the agile workforce

The Latitude 7420 sports a 14-inch 4K or FHD screen with ComfortView Plus, enhanced speakers, intelligent audio and FHD camera. This notebook also features Dell Optimizer, a built-in AI software and new ExpressConnect that makes users more productive than ever. ExpressConnect automatically joins the strongest access point and directs bandwidth to critical applications, wherever you work. The Latitude 7420 notebook features the latest privacy features, including SafeScreen to keep out prying eyes and a camera privacy shutter that’s also available on the laptop or 2-in-1.

With ExpressSign-in, users get to work fast with our PC proximity sensor enabled by Intel Context Sensing Technology that detects your presence to instantly wake and log you in via the IR camera and Windows Hello, all without lifting a finger. It locks when you walk away, so your work stays safer.

The Dell Latitude 5420 is another 14-inch laptop, which also features FHD resolution and optional touch support. It comes powered with an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 64GB LPDDR4 SDRAM, 1TB of SSD M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 NVMe 3×4 Class 40 storage. The laptop is powered by a 4-cell 63Wh battery and comes bundled with up to 90W USB Type-C adapter.

The larger 15.6-inch Latitude 9520 also got a spec bump to Intel’s 11th-generation processors and is the first 5G laptop of Dell with eSIM option that you can get in a 2-in-1 configuration. Equipped with Dell Optimizer, a built-in, AI-based optimization software that learns and responds to how users work. This also comes with advanced security features like SafeShutter, the industry’s first automatic webcam shutter that can identify when to automatically open or close by syncing with the users’ video conferencing applications, letting them work securely anywhere.

Specs at a glance

Dell Latitude 7420 11th generation 14”

Processor: 11th generation Intel Core i7-1165G7

Memory: 16GB

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

Primary Storage: M.2 512GB PCIe NVMe Class 35 Solid State Drive

Display: 14.0″ FHD Anti-glare, Non-Touch, WVA, 250 nits, HD RGB Cam,Mic, WLAN

Operating System: Windows 10 Pro

Dell Latitude 5420 11th generation 14”

Processor: 11th generation Intel Core i7-1165G7

Memory: 8GB,1x8GB, DDR4 Non-ECC [3200mhz, running at 2666Mhz, 2 slots up to 64GB (2x32GB)]

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

Primary Storage: M.2 512GB PCIe NVMe Class 35 Solid State Drive

Display: 14″ FHD (1920×1080) Non-Touch, Anti-Glare, IPS, 250nits

Operating System: Windows 10 Pro

Dell Latitude 9520 11th generation 15”

Processor: 11th generation Intel Core i5-1135G7

Memory: 16GB

Primary Storage: M.2 512GB PCIe NVMe Class 35 Solid State Drive

Display: 15.0-in. display

Operating System: Windows 10 Pro

The Intel vPro platform provides tools and technologies you can count on to help your business keep up with the needs of an ever-changing world. The 11th Gen Intel vPro platform is powered by the world’s best business processor, and delivers the highest performance and most comprehensive hardware-based security — making it the unrivaled PC platform for business.

Dell Latitude devices powered by the Intel vPro platform meet the demands of today’s dynamic business environment. The Intel vPro platform features built-in, enhanced security solutions, runs on architecture that delivers performance, promotes workforce productivity, and helps lower total cost of ownership. For an unrivaled thin and light Windows-based business laptop, 11th generation Intel vPro delivers an amazing combination of performance and security. Featuring a smooth, reliable video conferencing experience with Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), stunning creation and graphics capabilities with Intel Iris X graphics, and a host of hardware and software-based security features to meet any business needs.

Dell Latitude laptops with 11th generation Intel Core processors are distributed in the Philippines by VSTECS Phils. For pricing, detailed specs, and availability, please email marketing@vstecs.ph.